Food truck rally and competition open for vendors

GREENVILLE – The inaugural Darke County food truck rally and competition will be held at the Darke County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 21.

The event will showcase dozens of the area’s best food trucks. There also will be a craft show, car and motorcycle cruise-in, live bands and activities for the whole family.

Organizers now are accepting craft vendors and direct sales reps. Only one direct sales rep per company. Booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet and will be located in the basement of the coliseum at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Anyone who is interested in a booth space should email Jason Blackburn at popscarparts@reagan.com or call 937-621-2166.