Greenville Public Library Family Fun Day set for June 6

GREENVILLE – Each summer the Friends of the Greenville Public Library and the Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund sponsor seven weeks of Family Fun Day Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Each program features a top-notch performer who is entertaining for all age groups. Community members are invited to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the show on the front lawn under the shade trees.

Kick off summer on June 6 with world-renowned magician Gordon Russ who combines fast-paced comedy with lots of audience participation.

“This year I’ve assembled a crazy cast of characters who go on a hilarious magical tour full of funny situations,” he said.

Traveling through Europe, Australia and China, Russ has brought his unique brand of illusion to thousands of people across the globe.

In case of inclement weather the First Congregational Christian Church on 5th Street offers the library its Activity Building. Be sure to stop in the Library June 1 to sign up for summer reading for kids, teens and adults.