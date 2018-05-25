Darke County’s Top of the Class 2018

DARKE COUNTY – Graduation season will kick off tonight in Darke County and continue through next weekend.

Ansonia, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles all have graduations scheduled for this weekend while Arcanum, Greenville and Tri-Village will celebrate commencement next weekend.

Ansonia: Sunday, May 27, 2 p.m.

Valedictorian Amber Aultman is the daughter of Wendy and Travis Aultman. She will attend Ball State University, majoring in exercise science with a focus in pre-physical therapy.

Valedictorian Bailey Stammen is the daughter of Jay and Deidre Stammen. She will attend Wright State University, majoring in nursing.

Salutatorian Katelyn McKenna is the daughter of Kevin and Betty McKenna. She will attend Indiana University East, majoring in anesthesiology nursing with a minor in trauma nursing.

Arcanum: Sunday, June 3, 2 p.m.

Valedictorian Paige Kreusch is the daughter of Daniel and Susan Kreusch. She will attend Wright State University, majoring in biological sciences.

Salutatorian Sarah Riley is the daughter of Michael and Julie Riley. She will attend West Virginia University, majoring in forensic and investigative science.

Bradford: Saturday, May 26, 3:30 p.m.

Valedictorian Hunter Penkal is the son of John and Angie Penkal. He has participated in football for four years, powerlifting for four years and track and field for three years all while maintaining a 3.96 GPA. Penkal was awarded the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Award. He has been in National Honor Society for three years and served as National Honor Society president this past year. After graduation, Penkal plans to attend Hillsdale College and play football.

Valedictorian Maia Stump is the daughter of Don and Angie Sump. She has participated in basketball for one year, golf for one year, cross country for two years, indoor track for two years and outdoor track for four years while maintaining a 3.96 GPA and receiving honor roll and top 10 percent for four years. She has been in National Honor Society for one year and FCCLA for two years. After graduation, Stump plans to attend Indiana University East to major in biology and later go to med school to become a pediatrician.

Valedictorian Irina Dingman is the daughter of Danny and Joyce Dingman. She was awarded the President’s Award for Educational Excellence. After graduation, Dingman plans to attend Berea College in Kentucky.

Salutatorian Christina Crosby is the daughter of Doug and Tammy Crosby. She has participated in track for three years while maintaining a 3.86 GPA and receiving honor roll for four years. Crosby has participated in Skills USA and has been a state champion and national competitor the past two years. Crosby is undecided on her plans after graduation.

Franklin Monroe: Saturday, May 26, 7 p.m.

Valedictorian Makenzie Kreitzer is the daughter of Chad and Denise Kreitzer. She will attend Taylor University, majoring in business.

Salutatorian Kyle Ressler is the son of Vicki and Kevin Ressler. He will attend the University of Kentucky, majoring in engineering.

Greenville: Saturday, June 2, 7 p.m.

Valedictorian Hayley Maher is the daughter of Eugene and Amy Maher. She will attend the University of Mount Union, majoring in exercise science.

Valedictorian William Coomer is the son of Jonathan and Ami Coomer. He will be attend High Point University, majoring in international business with a minor in Spanish.

Valedictorian Landin Brown is the son of Joseph and Kathy Brown. He will be attend Indiana Wesleyan University, majoring in graphic design, honors humanities and pre-engineering.

Mississinawa Valley: Friday, May 25, 7 p.m.

Valedictorian Brieanne Varvel is the daughter of Larry and Melissa Varvel. She will attend The Ohio State University, majoring in neuroscience with a pre-med track.

Valedictorian Paxton Scholl is the daughter of Doug and Lori Scholl. She will attend the University of Dayton, majoring in pre-medicine and psychology.

Salutatorian Amanda Armstrong is the Paul and Angie Armstrong. She will attend Indiana Wesleyan University, majoring in biology and psychology.

Tri-Village: Saturday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Valedictorian Alana Holsapple is the daughter of Dick and Pamela Holsapple. She will attend Bluffton University, majoring in psychology.

Valedictorian Cameron Sterrett is the son of Linda Sterrett. He will attend Brown University, majoring in applied mathematics.

Salutatorian Macy Schepis is the daughter of Ty Schepis and Susan Schepis-Laux and Loren Laux. She will attend The Ohio State University, majoring in medical laboratory sciences.

Versailles: Sunday, May 27, 1:30 p.m.

Versailles has not yet released its valedictorian and salutatorian.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

