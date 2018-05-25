Alumni banquet scheduled for Palestine, Hollansburg and Westmont high schools

PALESTINE – Anyone who attended Palestine, Hollansburg or Westmont High Schools are asked to save the date of June 16 and plan to attend the annual alumni banquet, which will be held at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine.

Alumni can come to visit with their former classmates at 4:30 p.m. and enjoy the meal, which will be served at 5:30 p.m.

The Westmont class of 1968 will be the honored class this year and the classes of 1958, 1948 and 1943 also will be recognized.

After a meal prepared by the Golden Eagle Christian Center staff, there will be entertainment that alumni won’t want to miss.

Anyone with questions regarding this year’s banquet should contact Chairman Tom Wilson at 937-548-5613 or Secretary Dixie Robbins at 937-802-3079. Send reservations by June 1 to Dixie Robbins, 1452 Hollansburg-Arcanum Road, New Madison, OH 45346 along with $16 for each attendee. Make checks payable to Palestine, Westmont and Hollansburg High School Alumni. When sending a reservation and payment, be sure to include your name and address, school and the year you graduated.

The Westmont memorial bench dedication will take place prior to the alumni banquet on June 16. Guests should bring a lawn chair and join the celebration at 3 p.m. in Hollansburg at the former site of Westmont High School. In case of inclement weather, the dedication ceremony will be held at the town building in Hollansburg. Following the dedication ceremony attendees are invited to a reception at the Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine.

Anyone who attended Westmont as a freshman, sophomore or junior but did not graduate from Westmont due to the consolidation and would like to attend the alumni banquet should contact Robbins to receive a registration form.