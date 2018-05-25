Greenville Township EMS receives Star of Life Award

GREENVILLE TWP — Members of Greenville Township Emergency Services were recognized at the 18th annual Star of Life Awards.

According to a press release issued by the Ohio Department of Emergency Medical Services, the Star of Life Awards exist “to thank EMS agencies and providers for the great work they do all year, providing pre-hospital emergency medical care.” This year’s ceremony was held May 22 at the Ohio Department of Transportation auditorium in Columbus.

According to Administrative Chief Steve Wenning, the Greenville Township EMS department includes 18 full-time and 18 part-time employees, as well as two volunteer paramedics and 21 volunteer firefighters. The fire department services only those areas of the township that lie outside the actual city of Greenville while paramedics service residents of the city as well.

In August 2017, township paramedics responded to a call involving a 12-year-old boy who had accidentally severed his arm while working with a miter saw. Officers from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department also arrived to render aid.

The boy was transported via CareFlight to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where due to efforts by Greenville Township and other Darke County first responders, his arm was able to be reattached.

“The last time we saw him, he was starting to get back feeling in all five digits on that arm,” Wenning said.

Workers with Premier Health CareFlight, which transported the boy to Cincinnati, nominated Greenville Township for the Star of Life Award. From among 50 or 60 nominations, 14 were selected to be recognized during this year’s ceremony.

“It was a nice ceremony,” Wenning said. “They showed a brief video clip and a slideshow presentation from CareFlight, and then they gave us the award.”

Wenning said the most rewarding part of his job is seeing when his team’s efforts have produced a good outcome.

“Knowing that someone’s life was changed for the better because of the decisions we made,” Wenning said. “This kid suffered a life-changing event, and we were able to make it so he could still have the use of his arm.”

The department had previously been recognized in 2008, after being nominated by Children’s Medical Center for its work helping a young drowning victim. Darke County first responders recognized in the Star of Life Awards bulletin include:

Greenville Township paramedics and firefighters Jesse Hackney and Nate Frazee, as well as paramedic Marc Latou;

CareFlight pilot John Berthy, dispatcher Steve Pratt, and nurses Jessica Oakley and Jarred Uhrig;

Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies Tony Royer, Josh Brinley, and Doug Didier; and Darke County Sheriff’s dispatchers Robert Cook, Miles Stump and Jamie Thomas.

By Tony Baker abaker@dailyadvocate.com

By Tony Baker

