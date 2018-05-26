June First Friday to feature live music, non-profits and mini-parks

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville’s June First Friday event will be sponsored through the generosity of the Jordan Agency and will bring a whole evening of family fun to the downtown district.

The event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Friday. The event is slated to feature live music performances, a volunteer fair to highlight the work of local non-profits and, brand new this year, the introduction of “parklets.”

“The inclusion of parklets in First Friday is a new concept that Main Street Greenville is excited to be bringing to downtown,” said Crysta Hutchinson, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “The mini-parks will be places for people to sit with friends, enjoy a treat from a downtown business and relax while listening to live music. They will have plants and places to sit and just bring a taste of nature into our downtown district. We’re very grateful to Hupmans Lawn Care for helping us create the parklets!”

The live music performances will be taking place both indoors and outdoors. This will allow people to enjoy music as they stroll, shop, and dine downtown during the evening. Guests will be able to hear local musicians no matter how they choose to spend their time.

Main Street Greenville invites everyone to grab a bite to eat downtown from 6-7 p.m. then enjoy the music performances from 7-9 p.m.

The event will also include a volunteer fair. The fair will feature more than a dozen non-profit organizations offering a family friendly activity while sharing information about the work they do to make Darke County even better through the help of volunteers. After learning about their missions, guests are encouraged to get involved and become a volunteer.

In addition, many businesses will stay open late. Just a few of the fun activities planned during the event include: Greenville National Bank will grill free hot dogs while supplies last, and First Presbyterian Church will offer free cookie decorating. Bread of Life Bookstore will have a book signing with author Kristen Samuels, and Youniques Boutique will have free chair massages in store along with special sales on select items. Shelly’s Antiques and Decor will mark 20 percent off on all nail kegs and crates for the First Friday, and The Little Ones will offer 75 percent off the entire store. To find a list of all the activities taking place during the event, visit Main Street Greenville’s website or its active Facebook page.

This event is sponsored by the Jordan Agency. Its team of insurance professionals has years of collective industry experience writing both personal and commercial insurance policies designed to fit community members’ needs. Jordan Agency’s staff will work with clients on a one-on-one basis to develop not only the perfect policy but a lasting relationship. Jordan Agency can be reached at www.jordanagencygreenville.com or 937-548-1606.

The parklets for this event are provided by Hupmans Lawn Care. For businesses in need of commercial lawn care and maintenance or a homeowners looking for someone to step in and begin maintaining a residential lawn, Hupmans can help. Contact Hupmans Lawn Care at 937-548-1782 or www.hupmanslawncare.com to schedule a free consultation.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food and music in a beautiful historic setting. The monthly event is presented by Main Street Greenville – a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville.

To learn more, visit www.mainstreetgreenville.org or its Facebook page. Main Street Greenville can be reached at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.