Graduation day for Mississinawa Valley students

UNION CITY — Following the Mississinawa Valley concert band performing the national anthem, class president Paxton Scholl welcomed family and friends to the Mississinawa Valley graduation on Friday.

Mississinawa Valley High School Principal Jeffery Winchester first introduced the salutatorian Amanda Armstrong, who gave an encouraging speech about how the lessons she learned at home will travel with her to college. She gave the class of 2018 encouraging words about overcoming failure.

“Something everyone will face in their lives is failure. It’s pretty inevitable, but it’s all about how we come back from the failure that really matters,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong will Indiana Wesleyan University where she will major in biology and psychology.

Valedictorian Paxton Scholl will attend the University of Dayton where she will major in pre-medicine and psychology. She gave a moving speech, bringing herself to tears, as she spoke of her mother and all she means to her. She said her mother was her “guidepost for everything.”

To her classmates she had a message for them as they begin their new lives after high school.

“If we love what we do in every aspect of our lives, the rest of our dreams will fall into place,” Scholl said.

The second valedictorian was Brieanne Varvel. She said many will leave Mississinawa Valley area but should take the lessons they learned with them wherever they go. Varvel will attend The Ohio State University where she will major in neuroscience with a track in pre-med.

The class officers are:

Class president: Paxton Scholl; vice president: Amanda Armstrong; advisor: Kim Hershey

The Mississinawa Valley High School Class of 2018 are:

Amanda Danielle Armstrong

Guadalupe Arrona

Victoria Elizabeth Bentley

Kinsie Marie Blocher

Ethan J Bowman

Jenna lynn Bridges

Kaylee Ty Clark

Kali Payton Copeland

Jarrin Keith Craiger

Taydem Ranae Elson

Julianna Michelle Gilroy

Nathan Tyler Gladdish

Chase Antonio Grice

Clayton Diego Grice

Dayinaira Ann Hall

Ciara Rose Hampshire

Jessica Leann Hampshire

William Richard Heath III

Karma Jewel Helmer

Colton Levi Hines

James Michael Lee Husted

Stevi Nicole Keen

Abigail Mae Livingston

James Izack Maloy

Elizabeth Mae Mangas

Cody Austin Matchett

Kenneth Allen McFarland

Damon Randall Lee McGhee III

Zachery Lee Miller

Josiah Luke Philiposian

Piper Makenzie Phillips

MaKenna Lanae Price

Chevy Lee Edward Quinter

Dilyn Mack Rammel

Payton Jaylynn Reichard

Brook Nicole Roth

Casey Michael Rust

Angel Lynn Schaffer

Paxton Carol Scholl

Matthew John Slob

Brieanne Hailey Varvel

Audree Itzell Weimer

Airrika Rochell Westfall

Daniel Grant Wogoman

Lindsey Nichole Wright

Nicole Brianna Yount

