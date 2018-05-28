GHS Navy JROTC named Distinguished Unit by U.S. Navy

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Navy JROTC has been recognized by the U.S. Navy as a Distinguished Unit with Honors, making it one of the top two schools in the State of Ohio.

This is only the second time in school history the unit has been designated as a Distinguished Unit and the first time with honors. The cadets volunteered more than 3,400 hours of community service this last year — a 400-percent increase from the previous year.

Cadets participated in various activities throughout the year. They were recognized as one of the top orienteering schools within the 12 states that make up Area 3 and received an invitation to the Navy National Orienteering Championships in Orlando, Florida, this past February.

The Units Color Guard is extremely busy all year presenting the Colors for the high school and participating in parades, special functions and professional sporting events. This last year, the Green Wave Navy was called twice to present the Colors for the Cincinnati Reds and were invited to present the Colors for Game 6 of the Columbus Blue Jackets playoff game against the Washington Capitals.

During the summer, they will steam at full speed just as they have done in years past. They will attend three camps in June along with holding training on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer to help incoming cadets and end their summer with assisting the Darke County Fair Board with one of the large parking lots during the Great Darke County Fair.

The Greenville High School Navy JROTC has been named a Distinguished Unit with Honors by the U.S. Navy. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_IMG_0174.jpg The Greenville High School Navy JROTC has been named a Distinguished Unit with Honors by the U.S. Navy. Courtesy photo