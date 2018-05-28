Greenville observes Memorial Day with parade, ceremony

GREENVILLE — Area citizens Monday took a few somber moments to reflect upon those veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, as Greenville held its Memorial Day parade and ceremonies.

With “Old Glory” waving proudly and escorted by police cruisers and fire trucks, the parade featured the American Legion Post 140 Color Guard, the Greenville High School Naval JROTC, the Greenville High School Band, Disabled American Veterans Post 57, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7262 and area dignitaries, among others.

The procession traveled down Broadway Street to the bridge, for a brief ceremony honoring U.S. Navy veterans. It then proceeded to Greenville Cemetery where “Taps” was played, floral wreaths were laid and a ceremony conducted.

Disabled American Veterans Post 57 Chaplain Donald Dietrich served as master of ceremonies. American Legion Post No. 140 Chaplain Ken Price gave the invocation and benediction. The national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” was sung by Mora Menzie of Arcanum.

The memorial address was presented by Kenneth Marcum, past commander and past state adjutant of the Ohio Disabled American Veterans, who paid tribute to those servicemen and servicewomen who lost their lives in wars past.

“I am deeply honored to stand with you, commemorating the sacrifices of those military men and women who have laid down their lives in the service of their nation,” he said.

“No words, no condolences, can ever begin to adequately, sincerely, replace the ones that we’ve lost. While the grief of loss may change throughout our lives, let it never be said that they died in vain,” Marcum said. “When their country called, they answered. Some drafted, some volunteered, but they all served.”

Marcum also urged those gathered to remember those currently serving their country.

“We could go on and on and on about the sacrifices that have been made and will continue to be made for the freedom of our country because what we have to remember is that freedom is not free. And the only way we can keep our country free is by going out and doing the duties to try to maintain peace in other parts of the world,” he said.

Mora Menzie of Arcanum sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during Greenville’s Memorial Day ceremonies. She was one of many participants who gathered Monday to honor America’s veterans who died in the service of their country. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Mem-IMG_0642.jpg Mora Menzie of Arcanum sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” during Greenville’s Memorial Day ceremonies. She was one of many participants who gathered Monday to honor America’s veterans who died in the service of their country. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate American Legion members and Greenville High School Naval JROTC Cadets present arms during Greenville’s Memorial Day ceremonies. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Mem-IMG_0659.jpg American Legion members and Greenville High School Naval JROTC Cadets present arms during Greenville’s Memorial Day ceremonies. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate Wreaths were laid at the base of the veterans memorial in Greenville Cemetery during Monday’s Memorial Day observances. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Mem-IMG_0645.jpg Wreaths were laid at the base of the veterans memorial in Greenville Cemetery during Monday’s Memorial Day observances. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

Area residents pay tribute to fallen servicemen, servicewomen

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

