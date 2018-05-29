Bradford students celebrate graduation day

Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate
BRADFORD –Superintendent of Bradford Schools Joe Hurst welcomed students and family members to the Bradford High School commencement of 2018.
“You’re graduating high school today. You’re not expected to know all the answers, but hopefully we have equipped you with enough tools to find resources and find those answers for your success in life,” Hurst said.
The guest speaker was Dr. Angela Wendel. She shared a message to encourage students as they go after the things they want in life.
“Don’t be afraid of failure. Failure is what shapes us,” Wendel said.
Valedictorians for 2018 were:
Irina Dingman, who plans to attend Berea College in Kentucky; Hunter Penkal, who plans to play football at Hillsdale College; and Maia Stump, who plans on attending Indiana University East, majoring in biology and furthering her education later at med school to become a pediatrician.
The salutatorian for 2018 was Christina Crosby, who has not decided what she will do following graduation.
The class officers are:
President: John Fike IV; vice president: Aspen Weldy; secretary: Hannah Fout; treasurer: Brooke Fair
The Bradford High School Class of 2018 graduates are:
Jake Lowell Barga
Alexandria Lanae Bennett
Andrew Tyler Branson
Ivee Alyse Brubaker
Paige Jacklyn Canan
Christina Marie Crosby
Hayden Shaw Dickenson
Irina Eliana Dingman
Brooke Elizabeth Fair
John William Fike
Hannah Marie Fout
Cole Dylan Gambill
Chelsea Paige Gill
Karizma Renee Gillette
Samantha Renee Grow
Noah Scott Hamilton
Kurt David Hoover
Cierra Ann Houser
Zachary Scott Jones
Valerie Renee Kissinger
Clayton James Layman
Damion Daniel Lee Litten
Konnor Allen Locker
Dia’La’Quan Ja’Marquis Millhouse
Kyle Levi Mills
Destiny Paige Otte
Hunter Daniel Penkal
Joshua Tyler Phillips
Lance Justin Preston
Christian Alan Joseph Ross
Adam James Rostkowski
Jordan Alexander Shellabarger
Parker Reid Smith
Maia Elizabeth Shixiuli Stump
Christopher Robert Weber
Aspen Rielly Weldy
Thomas Brian Wilt
Bailey Renee Wysong
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.
Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life.