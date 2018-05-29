Bradford students celebrate graduation day

BRADFORD –Superintendent of Bradford Schools Joe Hurst welcomed students and family members to the Bradford High School commencement of 2018.

“You’re graduating high school today. You’re not expected to know all the answers, but hopefully we have equipped you with enough tools to find resources and find those answers for your success in life,” Hurst said.

The guest speaker was Dr. Angela Wendel. She shared a message to encourage students as they go after the things they want in life.

“Don’t be afraid of failure. Failure is what shapes us,” Wendel said.

Valedictorians for 2018 were:

Irina Dingman, who plans to attend Berea College in Kentucky; Hunter Penkal, who plans to play football at Hillsdale College; and Maia Stump, who plans on attending Indiana University East, majoring in biology and furthering her education later at med school to become a pediatrician.

The salutatorian for 2018 was Christina Crosby, who has not decided what she will do following graduation.

The class officers are:

President: John Fike IV; vice president: Aspen Weldy; secretary: Hannah Fout; treasurer: Brooke Fair

The Bradford High School Class of 2018 graduates are:

Jake Lowell Barga

Alexandria Lanae Bennett

Andrew Tyler Branson

Ivee Alyse Brubaker

Paige Jacklyn Canan

Christina Marie Crosby

Hayden Shaw Dickenson

Irina Eliana Dingman

Brooke Elizabeth Fair

John William Fike

Hannah Marie Fout

Cole Dylan Gambill

Chelsea Paige Gill

Karizma Renee Gillette

Samantha Renee Grow

Noah Scott Hamilton

Kurt David Hoover

Cierra Ann Houser

Zachary Scott Jones

Valerie Renee Kissinger

Clayton James Layman

Damion Daniel Lee Litten

Konnor Allen Locker

Dia’La’Quan Ja’Marquis Millhouse

Kyle Levi Mills

Destiny Paige Otte

Hunter Daniel Penkal

Joshua Tyler Phillips

Lance Justin Preston

Christian Alan Joseph Ross

Adam James Rostkowski

Jordan Alexander Shellabarger

Parker Reid Smith

Maia Elizabeth Shixiuli Stump

Christopher Robert Weber

Aspen Rielly Weldy

Thomas Brian Wilt

Bailey Renee Wysong

Bradford High School graduates hear several encouraging words from the valedictorians, salutatorians, superintendents and guest speaker as they begin their new journey in life. Mary Jones | the Daily Advocate