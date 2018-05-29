Ansonia home engulfed in flames

ANSONIA — Fire, EMS and law enforcement units from across Darke County were summoned to the scene of a 3-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in Ansonia.

Dark, billowing smoke from the blaze at the 9900 block of Detling Road could be seen from miles away as the residence became fully engulfed in flames.

Fire units from Ansonia, Burkettsville, Greenville, Greenville Township, Union City and Versailles responded to the scene at approximately 2 p.m. Ansonia and Greenville Township Rescue squads and Darke County Sheriff’s deputies also were on hand to assist.

A continual stream of tanker trucks transported water to the scene. Authorities provided no information regarding fatalities or injuries resulting from the fire. WDTN-2 reported fire officials saying the home was “a total loss.”

A spokesperson for the Ansonia Fire Department said an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrived late Tuesday afternoon to examine the scene. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Union City firefighters take a breather after battling a residential fire at the 9900 block of Detling Road, Ansonia. First responders from multiple jurisdictions arrived to fight the blaze. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_IMG_6485-FIRE.jpg Union City firefighters take a breather after battling a residential fire at the 9900 block of Detling Road, Ansonia. First responders from multiple jurisdictions arrived to fight the blaze. Firefighters attempt to douse the fire at a home on Detling Road in Ansonia. Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the structure. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_IMG_6482-FIRE.jpg Firefighters attempt to douse the fire at a home on Detling Road in Ansonia. Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the structure. A fire tanker supplies water to firefighters seeking to put out a blaze Tuesday afternoon at the 9900 block of Detling Road, Ansonia. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_IMG_6476-FIRE.jpg A fire tanker supplies water to firefighters seeking to put out a blaze Tuesday afternoon at the 9900 block of Detling Road, Ansonia.

Authorities are investigating cause

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4314.

