Poultry Days Social Tent rocks

VERSAILLES – This year the Poultry Days Social Tent takes things to another level with 10 live musical acts and an expanded beverage selection.

This year Poultry Days offers 10 acts representing varied musical styles from Saw Creek and the MicStand Band’s country, to Empty Tank and Eight Ball’s rock, to solo acoustic and the “under the streetlight” music of the ’60s and ’70s of the Quintessentials. In addition, one of the top party bands in Ohio, Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups, will travel from Cleveland with their own style of high energy rock funk. With a Social Tent that can hold more than 2,000 people, guests can choose to be up front by the music, at a table by the small bar or under the stars with the outside seating for 300.

Friday, June 8, 3:30-5 p.m., DeMange Brothers. The DeMange Brothers, Tyler and Mason, have performed with several bands at the festival but are excited to make their debut together at Poultry Days to get the festival started!

Friday, June 8, 5 -7:30 p.m., The MicStand Band. Mike and Stan McClurg two brothers effortlessly blend a selection of country and classic rock.

Friday, June 8, 8-11:30 p.m., Tricky Dick & the Cover Ups. Tricky Dick & The Cover-Ups are a top-tier cover band that will bring Friday night under the Social Tent to another level. Based in Cleveland, 1,000 performances over nine years and named “Best Cover Band” by Cleveland and Scene Magazine. An ever-growing song list that is updated weekly ensures that fans never see the same show twice. Members of the band rotate instruments and lead vocals, allowing for a fresh and exciting mix throughout the performance. Fans and friends of this top-rated pop/rock band know to expect a gigantic variety of songs performed back to back for a non-stop, high energy party.

Saturday, June 9, 12:30-2 p.m., The Quintessentials. Award-winning barbershop quintet group of Ohio Has Talent. The group consists five Versailles natives who bring back the “under the streetlight” music of the ’60s and ’70s. Come out to hear your favorite music spanning from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, to the Beach Boys, performed by these Versailles natives.

Saturday, June 9, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Jason Rhoades. Jason has been playing music in the area for 20 years with bands such as Who’s Randy, See Alice Jones and most recently with Clark Manson. His shows are unpredictable, fun and full of shenanigans.

Saturday, June 9, 5-7 p.m., Strategy. Performing a diverse mix of music from Elvis to Kiss and Charlie Daniels to Judas Priest. Strategy’s recent highlights include: Opening for The Little River Band as well as performing at many of the top local festivals and clubs.

Saturday, June 9, 7:30-11:30 p.m., Saw Creek. Led by experienced musician Steve Rosenbeck, along with his son Zach and two nephews Jared and Jesse Ranly. This country music band specializes in classic and top 40 country music by the likes of Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Kenney Chesney and many more. They have played in Nashville, Toby Keith’s Bar and Grill, and have opened for artists Dylan Scott and Clark Manson.

Sunday, June 10, 1-3 p.m, Danny and Japes. A guitarist, singer/songwriter, originally from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Danny’s folk/rock music influence sounds its way through his covers of well-known artists, such as James Taylor, Jim Croce, Jason Mraz and John Denver.

Sunday, June 10th, 3:30-6 p.m., Eight Ball. 8-Ball has been adding new tunes to step things up a notch from their last spectacular festival performance! A Versailles-based band who won the Dayton Battle of the Bands in one of their first appearances. This group started out with classic rock and “big hair band” rock. Today, 8-Ball plays grunge, new rock and older rock songs with a new dated sound. A dynamic lead singer and powerful guitar backed by inspiring drums and bass, they are guaranteed to impress. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see one of the area’s best bands.

Sunday, June 10th, 6:30-10:30 p.m., Empty Tank. If you’re looking for a band that will entertain you with a wide variety of music, the Empty Tank band will not disappoint. This high energy group performs music spanning from yesteryear’s classics through today’s top songs. These guys pack in more than four straight hours of music, three-part harmonies and rockin’ guitar and keyboard solos.

The beverage selection for this year’s Social Tent is as rocking as the music. The Winery at Versailles will be offering frozen slushies with different flavors each day as well as a wide selection wines including Cabernet Franc, Pinot Grigio, Buckeye Blush, Rodeo Red, Strawberry, Peach and Raspberry Summer Days, Sangria and the famous Rooster Red. The Social Tent will be sponsored by BonBright MillerCoors, which along with Anheuser-Busch, will provide more than 20 different beers severed at main and small bars. The biggest additions to the beer selection are Blackberry Prairie Wheat, Honey wagon IPA and Wally Post from Moeller Brew Barn.

Versailles Poultry Days and the Village of Versailles invite community members to the 67th annual Poultry Days Festival June 8, 9 and 10. Poultry Days will close the highway again just like it has since 1972 and promises another great weekend of chicken, friends and fun.

Visit the website www.versaillespoultrydays.com for event details and schedules or like Poultry Days on Facebook.