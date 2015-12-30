Farm management school planned

GREENVILLE — Farm Management School will be held Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Andersons Marathon Ethanol, 5728 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.

What will be covered:

Jan. 7 – What is the Mission of Your Farming Operation

Making Record Keeping Do More Than the Tax Return

Jan. 14 – Developing Your Balance Sheet

Basics of Finance

Jan. 21 – Developing Your Business Plan

Jan. 28 – Farm Transition Planning

Feb. 4 – Ag Law 101

The class will be hosted by OSU Extension, Darke County Sam Custer, who can be reached at custer.22osu.edu or 937-548-5215.

Presenters will be Sam Custer, OSU Extension, Darke County; Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension, Defiance County; Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County; Dianne Shoemaker, OSU Extension, Ashtabula County; Peggy Hall, OSU Extension, Field Specialist, Ag Law; Jeff Roeth Farm Credit, Mid America.

The sponsor is Farmcredit Mid-America, Satellite Broadcast Sites.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required of $50 per person. Registration includes snacks and materials. Make checks payable to Ohio State University Extension. Mail to OSU Extension, Darke County, 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville, OH45331. Include name(s) address, phone number, and email address.