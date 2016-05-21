Berning to serve as an OSU Extension ACRE Intern

DARKE COUNTY – You’ll be seeing a new face this summer as Lora Berning of Anna, Ohio, will be working with Darke, Mercer, Auglaize and Miami County OSU Extension as their Agronomic Crop Research Experience (ACRE) Intern.

Started in 2015, the ACRE Internship is designed for undergraduate students to provide rich training experience and work with county educators on-farm trials. The primary responsibilities of the ACRE intern are to assist with crop scouting, sample collection, field data collection, laboratory analysis, data entry, field plot maintenance, crop reporting and other activities related to research, extension and outreach.

She is a 2014 graduate of Anna High School and lives on her family’s dairy farm. Berning is in her third year at Wright State University-Lake Campus pursuing her Bachelor degree in Agriculture.

At the Lake Campus she is the Agriculture Program Assistant with the responsibilities of the development of new courses and to further promote the Agriculture Program. She is the President of Wright State University-Lake Campus Collegiate Young Farmers, and a member of Shelby County Farm Bureau.

Last year Berning had an agronomy internship with Mercer Landmark. After receiving her bachelor’s degree, she plans on working at an agricultural company in the area, work towards getting her master’s degree and to be involved in the community.

For more information about OSU Extension, Darke County, visit the Darke County OSU Extension web site at www.darke.osu.edu or the OSU Extension Darke County Facebook page.

