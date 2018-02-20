Everman named to senior position at Ohio Farm Bureau

COLUMBUS — Rebecca Everman of Westerville has been named Senior Executive Assistant and Assistant Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Everman’s senior officer position includes being the communications liaison between the Board of Trustees, management, and high level external partners. She also assists Executive Vice President Adam Sharp with administrative duties.

Sharp said the search to fill the important position was extensive. “For 18 years, Rebecca has been a key contributor to the OFBF communications team. Her record of excellent work positioned her well for this new role.”

Since 2010, Everman served as executive assistant to OFBF’s vice president of communications and previously served 10 years as an administrative assistant. She was raised on an Illinois farm and received a diploma from Indiana Business College. Her civic engagement includes the Blendon Township Parks Advisory Committee and the Blendon Township Community Outreach, Prevention and Education program. She and her husband, James, are the parents of two children. They are members of Westerville Christian Church.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities.