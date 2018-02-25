Poultry Clinic for youth exhibitors on April 7

DARKE COUNTY — All Junior Fair Poultry Exhibitors from Darke County and surrounding counties are invited to attend the Darke County Junior Fair Committee Poultry Clinic on Saturday, April 7, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by Darke County Junior Fair Poultry Committee.

The clinic will immediately follow the April 7th Quality Assurance Program in the Youth Building that starts at 10 a.m.

A free lunch will be served at the start of the clinic sponsored by Cooper Farms. The poultry clinic will focus on nutrition, animal care, animal health, processing, showmanship and fair selection and biosecurity. Tim Bowels one of the 2018 Darke County Poultry Judges will be the main presenter at the clinic. Tim will serve as the showmanship and fancy bird judge at the 2018 Darke County Fair. In addition to Tim, Dr. Tim Barman, Cooper Farm Vet, will speak about biosecurity, animal ethics and proper care.

“This clinic and great opportunity to expand knowledge of your poultry projects and get prepared for upcoming fair,” said organizers.

Information and updates will be provided at the clinic about several new features for the 2018 Darke County Poultry exhibitors which includes: a mandatory skillathon for all poultry exhibitors and information about an all new outstanding poultry exhibitors and updates in the Darke County Poultry Royalty program. Junior fair poultry exhibitors can practice through upcoming skillathon information during the clinic.

The program will also feature door prizes. Please RSVP by calling Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 or Cindy Mayo at 937-471-2296 or email Dena at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or Cindy Mayo at by April 2.