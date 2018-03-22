ExploreAg science camp accepting applications

COLUMBUS – High school freshman and sophomores in the 2018-2019 school year who are considering careers is science, technology or engineering are invited to apply for the integrated science camp ExploreAg.

Rewarding careers are available in the food, fuel and fiber sector. The one-of-a-kind ExploreAg Camp will expose students to the many career opportunities that are in high demand.

Fifty students will be chosen through a competitive process to spend one week on a college campus for an introduction to agriculture and hands-on learning experiences. Internationally known teachers, scientists and researchers will expose students to food science, precision agriculture, animal science, natural resources, management skills, technology and agricultural business. Along with classroom experience, the students will participate in field experiences that highlight cutting-edge research and will interact with industry partners to learn about possible careers in related fields. Students also will participate in leadership development activities and be offered guidance in planning for college.

Students may choose between camps at Ohio State University in Columbus June 10-15 or OSU-Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster June 17-22. The application deadline is April 6, and students who are selected will be notified by April 23.

Students will be required to submit a video application, provide contact information for three adults willing to recommend the student and submit a resume.

The camps are free, but a $50 deposit must be provided by students accepted to the camp. The deposit is refunded upon completion of the camp.

ExploreAg is a signature project of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Fisher Fund, named after former Ohio Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Jack Fisher. The foundation has committed $125,000 to the first two years of ExploreAg.

For more information or to submit an application, visit ExploreAg.org.