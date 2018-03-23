Cooper Farms donated over 267,000 pounds to local churches, programs and organizations

OAKWOOD, Ohio — In 2017, Cooper Farms donated a total of more than 267,000 pounds of cooked and ready-to-cook meat products to local churches, programs and organizations.

“Cooper Farms prides itself on giving back to the local community,” said COO Gary Cooper. “We know there are a lot of people in need in our surrounding area. Being able to help those people by providing them with a healthy protein is the least we can do, and we’re more than happy to do it.”

Some top recipients of these donations were the West Ohio Foodbank receiving over 95,000 pounds, St. Mary’s Catholic Food Pantry receiving nearly 26,000 pounds and Northwest Ohio Foodbank receiving nearly 23,000 pounds throughout the year. Cooper Farms has established very close relationships with these various organizations through these donations over the years.

“Being able to provide these families with food is great, but getting to know the people involved in these various groups and programs has been just as rewarding,” said Heather Cooper, Cooper Farms stockholder. “Their mission is something to be admired, so we’re glad to be a part of it.”

About Cooper Farms: Growing healthy live turkeys, chickens, egg layers and hogs and producing great food products has been a tradition for the Cooper family of northwest Ohio for three generations. Founded in 1938 by Virgil and Virginia Cooper, Cooper Farms is still family owned and operated. Today, with the help of our team members, Cooper Farms is a leading food supplier, selling a variety of delicious fully cooked and ready-to-cook turkey, ham and chicken products to customers throughout North America. Visit www.cooperfarms.com or www.facebook.com/cooperfarms for more information.

