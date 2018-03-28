Swine Management Day April 4

CELINA — OSU Extension will be offering a Swine Management Day on April 4 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the 4-H building.

According to the latest Census of Ohio Agriculture Mercer, Darke, Auglaize and Shelby Counties rank as the top four hog producing counties in Ohio. Managing these operations requires a great deal of time and effort and the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators of West Central Ohio have put this program together for swine breeders and finishers.

Presentation topics and speakers for the Swine Management Day are:

· Swine Management and Production Update by Dale Ricker, OSU Swine Extension Program Specialist

· Edge of Field Study Results and Water Quality by Emily Duncan, USDA Research Soil Scientist

· Manure Management by Glen Arnold, OSU Extension Manure Management Specialist

· Herd Health, Biosecurity, and More by Bethany Heitkamp, Veterinarian with Four Star Veterinarians

Cooper Farms, Mercer Landmark and Country View Family Farms are sponsoring the event. Register by contacting Jeff Stachler at 419-739-6580 or stachler.1@osu.edu flyer is available at http://go.osu.edu/swinemanagementday

For more information about OSU Extension, Darke County, visit the Darke County OSU Extension web site at www.darke.osu.edu, the OSU Extension Darke County Facebook page or contact Sam Custer, at 937-548-5215.