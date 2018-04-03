Beekeeping class rescheduled

PIQUA — West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association (WCOBA) has rescheduled their Beginning Beekeeping Class for Saturday, April 14. Due to the Ice Storm on March 17, the class was postponed.

The class will be held at the Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua, Ohio 45356.

The Meeting room is located in the Adult Technology Center Building on the UVCC grounds.

The class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doughnuts and drinks will be available and a one-hour lunch break at about noon. There are plenty of fast food restaurants within the local area.

Presentations will include, but not limited to; What Beekeeping is about, Honey Bee Biology, Honey Bee Nutrition, Honey Bee Pests and Diseases, (Including Varro Integrated Pest Management), Basic Management of Honey Bees and required equipment for Beekeeping.

The club will provide information on ordering Honey Bees from Ohio Stock. The cost of the class is $50 which includes “Bee-Essentials” by Dr Larry Connor. Beekeeping Supply Catalogs, literature and handouts will be given to all participants, along with door prizes.

Dwight Wells from Troy, Ohio will be the main instructor. He is President of West Central Ohio Beekeepers Association, VP of Ohio Queen and Nuc Producers, OSBA Director-Top of Ohio, Founding Member of the Heartland Honey Bee Breeders Cooperative working with Purdue University’s Breeding Project, Director of Sustainable Genetics Technology Network, a collaborative network of beekeepers that Inseminate queens in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. Assistant Project Manager on our 4th USDA SARE Grant Project testing Chewing and Grooming Behavior Bees in a Blind Study with Commercial Bees, Penn State University.

He started keeping honey bees in 1954 as a Penn State 4H club member. He has several projects that include Swarm Trapping, Testing colonies for Varroa Resistance and Tolerance, Beekeepers of Indiana, Pennsylvania Beekeepers Association and Ohio State Beekeepers Association.