KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To raise awareness about grain engulfment prevention and other hazards in the grain handling industry, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Grain and Feed Association (NGFA) formed an alliance to provide information, guidance, and access to resources to help protect employees. The alliance partners – in cooperation with the American Feed Industry Association and the Great Plains Chapter of the Grain Elevator and Processing Society – will host a “Stand-Up for Grain Engulfment Prevention Week,” April 9-13.

The campaign included a free webinar that emphasized ways to prevent injuries and fatalities from grain bin engulfment, with toolbox talks on lockout/tagout, fall prevention, and grain handling. The University of Texas-Arlington has established a website with information on hosting or participating in local stand-up events, and educational resources for the grain industry.

“Employees in the grain industry must be trained on grain-handling hazards, and have the necessary tools to ensure they enter and leave a bin or silo safely,” said Kimberly Stille, OSHA Regional Administrator. “This campaign is intended to encourage industry leaders, farmers, and workers to implement best practices and effective safety and health programs to save lives.”

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance. For more information, visit http://www.osha.gov.