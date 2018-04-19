New state-of-the-art feed manufacturing facility planned

ST. HENRY —MPS Feed LLC, a partnership between Mercer Landmark Inc. and Prairie Star Farms, has announced plans to construct a new state-of-the-art feed manufacturing facility.

Construction will begin this Spring with completion expected in the Fall of 2019.

Mercer Landmark is a locally owned farm cooperative serving the area of West Central Ohio ad East Central Indiana. It has 19 facilities in Ohio located in Mercer, Darke, Van Wert, Paulding and Defiance counties.

Prairie Star Farms is based out of North Star and produces shell eggs for its food service and retail customers throughout North America. In 2017, the company supplied more than 200 million dozed caged and cage free eggs placing them among the top 10 in United States Shell Egg production. Prairie Star Farms egg production comes from farm facilities located in West Central Ohio and East Central Indiana.