Versailles FFA Greenhouse scheduled to open April 26

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA Chapter is conducting their 7th Annual Greenhouse Sale.

The Greenhouse is scheduled to open to Versailles School staff, FFA members and parents, FFA alumni on April 24 and 25 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and will open to the general public on Thursday, April 26 and remain open to May 30 while supplies last. The greenhouse will be open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, open Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The greenhouse is located on the West side of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Rd., close to the auditorium.

On Saturday, May 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Versailles FFA will conduct their 7th Annual Greenhouse Open House. The Open House will consist of door prizes, plant sales, discount specials on plants and refreshments.

“If any individual is interested in having Versailles FFA fill your pots, we will provide the soil and you pay for the flowers, please see email and phone number below to arrange deliver or drop off after the greenhouse is open,” said a representative.

Special activities will be planned for children that attend the open house. Special note the Greenhouse will not be open on May 3 and 4 due to State FFA Convention.

The annuals for sale include: Calibrachoa: Yellow, Orange, Pink, Purple/ Impatiens: Lipstick Mix, Red, White, Pink/ Supertunia: Royal Velvet, Black Cherry, Honey, Latte, Bubblegum/ Bordeaux/ Salvia: Victoria Blue/ Begonias: Cocktail Mix, Nonstop Mix, Dragon Wing Red/ Dusty Miller/ Euphorbia “Diamond Frost”/ Verbena Purple/ Vinca Vine/ Wondering Jew/ Spike/ Cyperus Coleus/ Lobelia: White/ Sweet Potato Vine/ Geraniums- Bright Pink, Bright Red, Salmon, Soft Pink/ Bacopa: Snowstorm/ Wave Petunia: Easy Pink, Purple, Red/ Marigolds- Mixed/ Angelonia Angelwing: Blue, White/ Licorice Lemon/ Dahlia, Canna/ Pennisetum: Rubrum/ Nickel Vine/ Cobulana: White Knight/ Thunbergia: Lemon. The Perennials available in 1-2 gallon containers include: Grasses/ Sedum/ Baptisia: Blueberry, Sundae/ Shasta: Daisy.

The vegetable plants available include: Tomatoes, Cabbage, Peppers, Melon, Cucumbers, Broccoli, Squash, Zucchini, Watermelon, and a variety of herbs. Hanging baskets will be available in 10 and 12-inch pots. A variety of planted pots will also be available.

Versailles FFA members that will serve as the greenhouse managers include Ben Davis, Kayla Batten, Kennedy Hughes and Tessa Tyo. For questions please email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or call her at 937-423-2369 after 3:05 p.m. please on school days or Versailles FFA Advisor Colton Prescott at colton.prescott@vtigers.org.