Edison honors Employees of Semester

PIQUA — Edison State Community College recognized outstanding employee performance during the most recent all-campus meeting in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua campus.

The Employee of the Semester award speaks to Edison State’s commitment to quality and sustaining positive employee engagement.

“These employees make a difference to Edison State and members of the campus community, go above and beyond expectations, excel as team players, and strive to demonstrate the college’s core values,” said Linda Peltier, executive director of human resources.

Sandra Streitenberger, assistant professor of accounting and business, Chris Cummings, director of financial aid and Steven Brown, coordinator of financial aid were named the fall 2017 employees of the semester. The honorees were presented with personalized plaques and reserved parking spaces for the upcoming spring semester.

Streitenberger, of Tipp City, was selected for her commitment to making improvements that will both enhance the college experience for students and the college. Streitenberger’s willingness to take on new tasks and projects goes above and beyond the expected.

Streitenberger has been employed by Edison State since 2011 and holds a Master of Arts in management from Antioch University Midwest.

Cummings, of Troy, and Brown, of Greenville, were selected as a team that positively impacts students of Edison State.

Cummings and Brown have been employed by Edison State since 2016. Cummings holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Morehead State University, while Brown holds a Master of Divinity from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

All Edison State employees who demonstrate a commitment to the performance excellence goals, core values, and continued growth are eligible to be nominated for the award. Those eligible for the award are nominated by their peers and then selected by the Valuing People Committee.

Brown http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Brown_Steven.jpg Brown Cummings http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Cummings_Chris.jpg Cummings Streitenberger http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Streitenberger_Sandra.jpg Streitenberger