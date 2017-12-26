Alex Ashbaugh earns ACDelco Technician Training Excellence Award

ARCANUM — Hi T.E.C. Automotive recently presented the ACDelco Technician Training Excellence Award Program plaque and medallion to Alex Ashbaugh of Hi T.E.C. Automotive.
Ashbaugh completed the A6 Electrical and Electronics Specialist training path.
Hi T.E.C. Automotive also recognized the shop owners Tom and Traci Besecker with a similar plaque and medallion to display in their waiting area.
The ACDelco Technician Training Excellence Award Program recognizes technicians and the shops who have demonstrated a commitment to service excellence through their training participation, according to a company representative. ACDelco trained technicians can earn medallions in 10 ASE focused training areas. Each training path is comprised of approximately 40 hours of training, including web-based training and hands-on training seminars.