Alex Ashbaugh earns ACDelco Technician Training Excellence Award

ARCANUM — Hi T.E.C. Automotive recently presented the ACDelco Technician Training Excellence Award Program plaque and medallion to Alex Ashbaugh of Hi T.E.C. Automotive.

Ashbaugh completed the A6 Electrical and Electronics Specialist training path.

Hi T.E.C. Automotive also recognized the shop owners Tom and Traci Besecker with a similar plaque and medallion to display in their waiting area.

The ACDelco Technician Training Excellence Award Program recognizes technicians and the shops who have demonstrated a commitment to service excellence through their training participation, according to a company representative. ACDelco trained technicians can earn medallions in 10 ASE focused training areas. Each training path is comprised of approximately 40 hours of training, including web-based training and hands-on training seminars.

Pictured from left to right: Pat Bates, field manager After Market AC Delco, Tony Menke, regional training operations manager, AC Delco, Tracey and Thomas Besecker – owners Hi Tec Automotive; Jerry Tempel, technical training instructor, Raytheon; and Alex Ashbaugh Master Certified Tech, Hi Tec Automotive http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_hi-tech.jpg Pictured from left to right: Pat Bates, field manager After Market AC Delco, Tony Menke, regional training operations manager, AC Delco, Tracey and Thomas Besecker – owners Hi Tec Automotive; Jerry Tempel, technical training instructor, Raytheon; and Alex Ashbaugh Master Certified Tech, Hi Tec Automotive Bill Bixler | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_hi-tech2.jpg Bill Bixler | The Daily Advocate