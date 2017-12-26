Lawson retiring from bank after 36 years

GREENVILLE — Second National Bank (SNB) announced that Tom Lawson will be retiring on December 31 from his position as Vice President after 36 years of service to the organization.

Lawson is a graduate of Ansonia High School and after obtaining a Bachelor of Finance degree from The Ohio State University, he began his career at SNB in August 1981 working in the finance/accounting department and data processing/technology department. He currently works in an executive administration position with responsibilities in finance, cash management, operations, security and is a member of SNB’s senior management team. Lawson has been a long time member of the Greenville Kiwanis Club and serves as club secretary. He resides in the Greenville area with his wife Patty.

The general public is invited to SNB’s main office located at 499 South Broadway in Greenville on Friday, December 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to wish Tom well on his upcoming retirement.

Headquartered in Greenville, Second National Bank is part of the Park National Corporation, a group of strong community banks based in Ohio. Second National was originally chartered in July 1883 and has 8 offices in Greenville, Arcanum, Versailles, Fort Recovery and Celina.

