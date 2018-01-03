Midmark promotes 3 executive team members

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. has announced the promotion of three executive team members.

The organizational decision supports the company’s continued focus on customers and its strategy of bringing clinical space expertise, technology and workflow solutions together to enrich the point-of-care experience for patients and caregivers.

Effective Jan. 1, Eric Shirley has been promoted to chief commercial officer, Mike Walker has been promoted to chief operations officer and Jon Wells has been promoted to vice president of marketing.

Starting his career with Midmark in 2004, Shirley most recently held the title of vice president and general manager of the dental and animal health divisions. In his new role, Shirley is responsible for overseeing all marketing and sales functions for the company, exclusive of Midmark India.

Walker has been with Midmark since 1986. He has held a variety of positions at Midmark and most recently served as vice president and general manager of the medical division. He will lead the manufacturing, engineering and quality teams as well as research and development.

Wells joined Midmark in 1990. His most recent position was vice president, medical marketing.

