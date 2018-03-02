The Daily Advocate welcomes Candy Helm to its sales team

GREENVILLE — The Daily Advocate, Darke County’s daily source for news and sports, is proud to join with the Darke County business community in welcoming Candice “Candy” Helm as the newest member of the sales team.

Candy is a native Darke Countian, from Gettysburg. She’s been married to Danny Helm since September 2016. She has five children, six grandchildren, and two “fur babies.”

Candy brings to the Advocate an extensive background in advertising and sales, spanning more than four decades.

“I started sales in the mid-1980s, given an opportunity by the Ullery family,” she said. “I branched off with office coffee service, then went back to school in the late 1990s for my real estate license and sold that until 2010, and then for a time sold cars for Wetzel Honda.”

“After I got married I took some time off and now I’m ready to do the job,” she added. “I love sales!”

Candy explained she is “really excited” about working for the Advocate and working in Darke County.

“I love the area and feel it’s the perfect place to live and work,” she said.

“We couldn’t ask for a more talented individual to join our sales team,” said Advocate Advertising Manager Christine Randall. “Candy comes with a large, diverse background in sales, and as a bonus, she’s a Darke Countian! It’s a pleasure to have her here and we look forward to great things happening with her experience and expertise. Candy will do a wonderful job for us and the advertisers.”

When she’s not working with businesses to maximize their profitability through advertising, Candy likes to spend time with her family, attending her grandchildrens’ activities, camping, gardening, motorcycling, and serving up tasty dishes from the kitchen.

“I learned how to cook and bake from my grandmother Margaret, and still do both regularly,” she added.

Candy looks forward to hearing from area businesses and discussing how she may best fulfill their advertising needs. To contact her, email chelm@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-4307.

New Sales Representative Candy Helm brings decades of experience to the The Daily Advocate's sales team.

By Erik Martin

