Second National Bank donates to Arcanum’s capital campaign

ARCANUM — Representatives from Second National Bank recently presented Arcanum-Butler with a check for $50,000 to support the district’s capital campaign underway to help fund the Arcanum-Butler Community Multi-Use & Agricultural Building.

“With their generous gift, Second National Bank joins the campaign as “Trojan Level” donors,” said a representative.

President and CEO John Swallow indicated that Second National Bank wanted to continue supporting and promoting VoAg Education, future farmers and agribusiness. Because of their strong support for agriculture, Second National Bank has chosen the naming rights for the VoAg classroom.

In addition to naming rights, Trojan Level donors receive recognition on a donor wall, a commemorative framed photo, an invitation to the ribbon cutting reception and a “Trojan Way” limited edition keepsake.

“The Arcanum-Butler Local School District and Honorary Community Co-Chairs Janelle Brinksneader and Phil Garbig wish to thank Second National Bank for their continued support and generous gift!” said a representative.