Huffman announces 2019 Legislative Fellowship Program

COLUMBUS – State Senator Matt Huffman (R-Lima) announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications through April 1 for the 2019 Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program. The Commission will hire 24 fellows to serve in the Ohio General Assembly for the 2018 calendar year.

“The fellows that have worked in my office have been an invaluable resource for my staff and me,” said Senator Huffman. “They regularly help us with constituent communication, legislative research, and a broad array of priorities that often change from day to day.”

LSC fellows are immersed in the Ohio legislative process by assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases and speeches, assisting in policy research, attending meetings and performing administrative duties. Telecommunications fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.

Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $31,200 per year, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

Legislative fellowship application materials must be postmarked by April 1 to be considered for the program. The application deadline for the telecommunications applicants is April 30.

All applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December start date. Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may apply. The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government, and no political experience is required. The two telecommunications fellows must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience.

For more information or for an application and instructions, please visit:

Ohio Legislative Service Commission

Fellowship Coordinators

Vern Riffe Center

77 South High Street, Ninth Floor

Columbus, OH 43215-6136

614- 466-3615

www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship