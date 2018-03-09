Rotary offering grant funding to non-profit, charitable organizations

GREENVILLE — Once again, the Rotary Club of Greenville will allocate grant funding to non-profit, charitable organizations for general operating needs or other programs related to your organization’s mission.

To apply for grant funding, please contact, Lindsey Gehret, Committee Chair, at 937-564-3016 or email, lgehret@covenantcare.com, for an application or any other questions you may have. Please note the application deadline is April 15. All applications received after the deadline will not be considered for funding.

Requests are reviewed by the club’s Charitable Committee and are then approved by the club’s Board of Directors.

“While we strive to provide support for all organizations who apply, please keep in mind that not all requests can be met. If your organization received funds in past years, it is not guaranteed that you will receive funds in the future, as all requests are reviewed new each year,” said a representative.

Funds distributed to organizations are made possible by the Greenville Rotary Lemon Shakes sold at The Great Darke County Fair, as well as the Election Machine Project.