Village of Versailles receives recognition

COLUMBUS — American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is proud to announce that the Village of Versailles received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2017.

The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability comes from the American Public Power Association (APPA) and AMP member certificate recipients were announced on March 14 during the annual AMP Technical Services Conference in Columbus.

The APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through the eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities. AMP provides a subscription to the eReliability Tracker service to all of its members.

“Versailles has demonstrated its commitment to reliable electric service,” said Marc Gerken, AMP president and CEO. “This recognition signifies the Village of Versailles Utilities’ dedication to its customers.”