Good Sam’s birthing center moves soon

DAYTON — As Good Samaritan Hospital’s Philadelphia Drive campus prepares to close later this year, the hospital’s obstetrics and gynecology services will be the first major service line to move to Miami Valley Hospital.

Here are the key dates:

April 9: Gynecological procedures will transfer from Good Samaritan Hospital to Miami Valley Hospital.

April 12: Last day when all deliveries — including scheduled inductions and C-sections — will occur at Good Samaritan Hospital’s Family Birthing Center.

April 15: Last day of operations for Good Samaritan Hospital’s Family Birthing Center, at which point this unit (including all labor and delivery services) will close.

As part of this transition, Miami Valley Hospital has reopened its Berry 1 unit to accommodate additional patients. Patients also can discuss with their providers the option of delivering at Miami Valley Hospital South.

As of now, there are no changes to the existing locations for OB/GYN practice offices. Premier Physician Network’s Lifestages Centers for Women will continue to operate from their existing practice locations. The Centering Pregnancy program, Mothers Empowered, will also remain open at the Good Samaritan Hospital and Good Samaritan North Health Center locations. Five Rivers Family Health Center will remain at its location at 2261 Philadelphia Drive in Dayton.