TEDxDayton extends call for speakers at 2018 event

DAYTON — If you’re hoping to get a chance to give a talk at TEDxDayton, you’re in luck — organizers of the 6th annual event announced that they are extending the time frame for submitting audition applications for this year by one week.

The new deadline for submitting applications to audition for a talk is Friday, April 6.

Potential speakers should complete the speaker application on www.tedxdayton.com by that date. The speakers committee will review all applications and invite selected candidates to auditions on May 5, 8 and 10. Participants will be notified within a few weeks of auditions if they have been selected to be a TEDxDayton 2018 speaker.

The date for this year’s TEDxDayton event is October 12, at the Victoria Theatre in downtown Dayton.

TEDxDayton spreads ideas and perspectives to spark conversation and connections in the community. The locally organized event uses TED’s celebrated format of short, carefully prepared talks, demonstrations and performances that foster learning, inspiration, curiosity and wonder while also prompting conversations that matter.

Anyone with a big idea they want to share with the audience at the Victoria is invited to apply for consideration. The theme for this year’s event is “SHIFT.”

“We’ve had plenty of great applications already this year, but we’re hoping to still hear from a few more interested candidates who can speak of ideas about science, technology or design – some of the bedrock subjects behind TED,” Cory Owen, who is co-chairing this year’s speakers committee along with Brenden Wynn and Chelley Seibert.

For questions about the application process, email Cory Owen at corymarieowen@gmail.com.

For questions about the application process, email Cory Owen at corymarieowen@gmail.com.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today’s leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED’s annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. For information about TED’s upcoming conferences, visit http://www.ted.com/registration.