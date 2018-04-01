Bliss appointed to Board of National Federation of Republican Women

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Lyn Bliss, a local republican woman leader will serve on the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) in 2018-2019.

NFRW President Jody Rushton has appointed Lyn Bliss of Greenville to the organization’s Bylaws Committee, which is responsible for accepting proposed amendments to the NFRW Bylaws and approval of bylaws for all new club chartering applications.

The NFRW board met March 22-24 in the Washington, D.C., area to conduct organizational business, prepare for the upcoming midterm elections, and receive updates from more than 25 republican members of Congress on a range of issues, including human trafficking and the opioid crisis.

“With the midterm elections just months away, the NFRW is gearing up to help Republicans across the country win races at the local, state and national levels,” Rushton said. “We are pleased that Bliss is going to play a key role in this effort by sharing her talents and ideas with our members across the nation.”

Bliss is currently serving as immediate past president and parliamentarian of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW). She has previously served the OFRW as president, southwest district vice president and legislative/political education chairman. Bliss is currently a member of the emPOWERED Republican Women and serves as its secretary.

“Being appointed to the NFRW Bylaws committee by President Rushton is indeed an honor and privilege. I am looking forward to continued service on the NFRW’s Board of Directors in this new capacity,” noted Bliss.

Founded in 1938, the National Federation of Republican Women is the largest and most influential Republican women’s group in the nation, proudly representing the party that first made it possible for women to vote in the U.S. The NFRW works to increase the effectiveness and relevance of women in the cause of good government. Our mission remains to recruit and elect Republican candidates, promote the principles of the Republican Party, educate the public, and inform the media.

For more information about the NFRW, visit www.nfrw.org.