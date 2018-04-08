Zechar takes over as manager of funeral home

GREENVILLE —Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes announced Tuesday that Greg Zechar will begin a management role with the business after taking over for former manager Phillip Pierri.

Zechar is a third-generation funeral industry expert, and brings much knowledge and expertise to the organization.

“We look forward to seeing the great things Greg will accomplish as he leads our team to continue providing the best service possible,” a representative said.

“Would like to wish Phillip Pierri the best of luck with his new position at Financial Achievement Services, Inc. (FAS). We greatly appreciate his hard work and all he has contributed in his 16 years of service at Zechar Bailey,” said a representative. “Although his journey as manager at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home is ending, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Phillip through a consultant position. We support Phillip in his transitions into becoming a Financial Advisor and continuing to help families in Darke County and surrounding areas in his new role.”

When asked about the decision, Pierri said, “It’s a bittersweet decision to say the least. The past 16 years at Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes have been a complete joy and humbling experience. As I’ll miss my co-workers, families that I’ve been privileged to serve, and the friendships that I’ve been blessed to have and will continue to have. I’m very excited about this next stage of my life with FAS. I want to expresses my appreciation to the entire staff at Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes for their continued support throughout the years”.