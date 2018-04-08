Bank adds wealth management advisor

MINSTER — David Oliver has been hired as a Wealth Management Advisor for Minster Bank.

In making the announcement, Private Wealth Management Manager, Steve Eiting said that Oliver will lead the bank’s efforts to grow the Private Wealth Management group’s presence for individuals and businesses. He will be based out of the Minster office and will serve clients throughout Minster Bank’s footprint.

Oliver brings to Minster Bank over six years of wealth management experience, most recently serving as a wealth management advisor for a nationally known investment company. He holds a degree in business from Wright State University. He currently resides in Versailles with his wife Janelle and two children.

“Twenty years ago, Minster Bank began providing trust services,” noted Eiting. “Over the years we expanded to include wealth planning, retirement planning, and investment management. David has extensive experience in helping individuals, families, and business to plan, grow, and preserve their assets.”

Oliver http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/04/web1_Minsterbank.jpeg Oliver

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $460 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.

With offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia, Minster Bank has assets totaling more than $460 million and has been serving the communities of West Central Ohio since 1914. To find out more about Minster Bank, visit MinsterBank.com.