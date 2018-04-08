Ohio counties celebrate National County Government Month

COLUMBUS — Counties across Ohio will celebrate April as National County Government Month, which aims to educate the public about the impact county government has on everyday lives. Throughout the month, counties across the nation and here in Ohio will schedule activities, highlight effective county programs, and raise public awareness and understanding about the various important services they provide to the community.

“Ohio’s counties serve as the 88 local branches of state government and touch the lives of Ohioans by carrying out programs delegated to them in key roles such as justice and public safety, administration of elections, economic development, and protecting children and vulnerable populations from abuse and neglect,” said Suzanne Dulaney, County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) executive director. “Counties are on the front lines of delivering programs that we all rely upon and developing innovative strategies to combat the opiate epidemic and other challenges communities are facing. And yet, some people may not realize the variety of ways county government affects their daily lives. This is a great occasion for Ohioans to learn more about why counties matter.”

The County Commissioners Association of Ohio advances effective county government for Ohio through legislative advocacy, education and training, technical assistance and research, quality enterprise service programs, and greater citizen awareness and understanding of county government.