Defendants sentenced in Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — Monday saw a number of people appear in Darke County Common Pleas Court to be sentenced.

Among them was Timothy H. Harsh Jr., 39, of Greenville, who was credited with 104 days in jail and placed under community control after pleading guilty to a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. Harsh was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $125. He was represented in court by defense attorney Dave Rohrer.

Jason M. Thomas, 32, of Greenville, was sentenced to serve 67 days in jail after an admission of violating his community control sanctions. Thomas was originally convicted on a fourth-degree felony charge of grand theft. Rohrer represented Thomas in court.

Samantha J. Thomas, 22, of Greenville, was ordered to the MonDay drug abuse treatment program in Dayton, Ohio, in lieu of a 17-month prison sentence. Thomas admitted to violating the terms of her community control on a fourth-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. She was represented by Rohrer.

Kaci M. Blankenship, 26, of Arcanum, was also ordered to the MonDay program after violating terms of her community control. Blankenship was originally convicted on a third-degree felony count of burglary, a fifth-degree theft count, and a misdemeanor theft count. Blankenship must also pay $2,876 in restitution and serve 100 hours of community service. Rohrer represented her in court.

Deborah S. Fornshil, 54, of Greenville, is also a candidate for the MonDay program after admitting to violations of her community control. She was originally convicted on a fourth-degree felony count of trafficking in heroin. Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein agreed to a continuation of community control sanctions. Rohrer represented Fornshil in court.

Samantha Thomas (right) was among a number of defendants who received sentences Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate