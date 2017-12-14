Darke Co. Grand Jury indicts 10

DARKE COUNTY — R. Kelly Ormsby, Prosecuting Attorney for Darke County, Ohio, released the following report on Grand Jury activity recently conducted by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Indicted by the Grand Jury October 26, 2017, were:

Najir A. Rajib, Lima — Indicted on a charge of Receiving Stolen Property based on an investigation by the Versailles Police Department.

Deryl R. Shirk, Bradford — Indicted on a charge of Burglary based on an investigation by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

April L. Herrell, Greenville — Indicted on a charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs based on an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Jason L. Hunt, New Madison — Indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs based on an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Celeste M. Julian, Greenville — Indicted on two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs based on an investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven S. Puterbaugh, Union City, Ohio — Indicted on Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Prohibited Concentration based on an investigation by the Versailles Police Department.

Jacob T. Motley, Greenville — Indicted on charges of two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor based on an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Jase A. Blocher, Greenville — Indicted on Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Valid License (Motorcycle endorsement), Reckless Operation, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Reasonable Control and Fictitious Plates based on an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Jared A. Alig, Portland, Indiana — Indicted on Failure to Comply with the Order or Signal of a Police Officer, Driving Under the Influence, Operating a Vehicle With Prohibited Concentration of Alcohol, Reckless Operation and Speeding based on an investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Chrystal D. Deal, Ridgeville, Indiana — Indicted on two counts of Vandalism based on an investigation by the Union City Police Department.