Three sentenced for drugs, fraud in Darke County Common Pleas Court

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man was sentenced to 93 days in jail following a probable cause hearing Thursday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Jonathan P. Hein sentenced Justin L. Fitzgerald, 29, to 180 days in jail, with 87 days credited, after Fitzgerald admitted to violations of his community control sanctions on a prior fifth-degree felony heroin possession charge.

The defendant was represented in court by defense attorney Randall Breaden. Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley spoke for the state.

Fitzgerald was accused by Darke County Adult Probation of not completing substance abuse counseling and failing to show up for scheduled dates.

Quigley told the court Fitzgerald was “not amenable to community control sanctions” and recommended imposition of an 11-month jail sentence. Breaden argued for continued community control, saying he didn’t see his client benefiting from continued incarceration.

In addition to 93 days of jail time, Judge Hein sentenced Fitzgerald to pay court costs and to seek out addiction treatment following his release.

Sheena M. Yeomans, 31, of Greenville, appeared in court to answer to charges in two separate cases — the first, credit card theft, a fifth-degree felony, and in the second case, fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine and third-degree felony illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of detention facility.

Yeomans, represented in court by Breaden, was found to have methamphetamine on her person when being booked into the Darke County Jail in December. At the time, she was on intervention in lieu of conviction on the credit card theft case.

In a plea agreement between the defense and Darke County Prosecuting Attorney R. Kelly Ormsby, Yeomans agreed to plead guilty to the illegal conveyance charge. In exchange, the drug and credit card theft counts were dropped, although it was agreed Yeomans would pay restitution stemming from the first case.

Judge Hein sentenced Yeomans to 28 days in jail, with time credited. As well, Yeomans is expected to be admitted to the MonDay drug rehabilitation program. She must also pay restitution in the amount of $679.71, court costs, and must serve 100 hours of community service. If she fails to comply with the terms of her community control, Yeomans could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

Also in court Thursday was Christopher M. Rhoades, 46, of Greenville, who entered a guilty plea to a fifth-degree felony count of identity fraud.

Rhoades, represented by Breaden, was accused of fraudulently opening a line of credit in the name of a relative early in 2017. When sentenced, Rhoades could face up to a year in prison and a fine of $2,500. He is scheduled to be sentenced February 26.

Among the defendants appearing Thursday in Darke County Common Pleas Court were Justin Fitzgerald (center, with defense attorney Randall Breaden) who was sentenced to 93 days in jail after admitting to community control violations. Sheena Yeomans (left) was sentenced to a drug rehab program after pleading guilty to attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Darke County Jail. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/01/web1_Yeomans-Fitzgerald-0130-PRINT.jpg Among the defendants appearing Thursday in Darke County Common Pleas Court were Justin Fitzgerald (center, with defense attorney Randall Breaden) who was sentenced to 93 days in jail after admitting to community control violations. Sheena Yeomans (left) was sentenced to a drug rehab program after pleading guilty to attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Darke County Jail. Erik Martin | The Daily Advocate

By Erik Martin emartin@dailyadvocate.com

