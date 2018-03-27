Leona Hill arraigned for trafficking Meth

GREENVILLE — Defendants were arraigned on drug, alcohol, and child support-related charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Leona Hill was arraigned on two counts of trafficking in drugs and one count of selling or offering to sell methamphetamine. The charges carry a maximum penalty of up to three years in prison, and a possible $10,000 fine, on each count.

Darke County Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett recommended bond be set at $20,000. Hill asked to be released on her own recognizance, claiming she had sick family members at home to take care of.

“I’ve lived in my residence for 17 years. I don’t plan on going anywhere. I don’t think I’m a risk,” Hill told the court.

Judge Hein disagreed, saying Hill’s history of heavy heroin use was a high risk factor. Hein set bond at $10,000 and appointed attorney David Rohrer to represent Hill. Her next court appearance is a pre-trial conference, to be held May 11.

Heather Matthieu, age 25, of Greenville, was arraigned on charges of obtaining or using meth, a fifth-degree felony with maximum penalties of up to 12 months in prison and a potential $2,500 fine. Prosecutor R. Kelly Ormsby recommended $15,000 bond, citing Matthieu’s drug use.

“We’re not sure to what extent she may be dependant on that,” Ormsby said, “Or to what extent it may interfere with her ability to appear in court, assist attorneys in her defense, and so on.”

Judge Hein set bond at $10,000 and appointed attorney Randall Braeden to represent Matthieu. Her next court appearance is a preliminary hearing, to be held April 3.

Larry Baker, age 57, of Greenville, was arraigned on charges of driving under the influence. The charge was elevated to a fourth-degree felony, as Baker has had six previous DUI convictions over the last 20 years, and carries penalties of up to 30 months in prison and a potential $10,500 fine.

Prosecutor Jesse Green recommended pre-trial supervision, citing Baker’s long-term issues with alcohol. Judge Hein released Baker on his own recognizance, but ordered electronic monitoring, with work privileges, and alcohol monitoring.

“If you drink, we’ll know,” Hein said. “And if you drink, you’re breaking the rules, and we’ll put you back in jail.”

Baker’s next court appearance is April 4.

Derek Eldridge, of Greenville, was arraigned on charges of nonsupport of dependents, a fifth-degree felony, based on allegations of failure to pay court-ordered child support for at least 26 weeks out of the past two years. Judge Hein placed Eldridge on pretrial supervision. His next court appearance is a status hearing, to be held April 27.

Others arraigned for drugs, drinking and nonsupport of children

