Edison State president named ‘influential executive’ for 3rd consecutive year

PIQUA — The Dayton Business Journal (DBJ) has named Edison State Community College President, Dr. Doreen Larson one of the most influential female executives in the region for the third consecutive year.

Dr. Larson made the prestigious list for her outstanding leadership in the region’s higher education sector.

Beginning her tenure in 2015 as the college’s first female president, Dr. Larson has been committed to developing community relations and positioning the college for growth since her start.

“Since her arrival at Edison State, Dr. Larson has been highly visible in the region, not only via her duties as Edison State President but also as an engaged member of the community,” said Tom Milligan, Edison State Board of Trustees Chairman. “She regularly attends and supports arts, healthcare, and business events throughout the Darke, Shelby, and Miami County region and serves on the Board of Raise the Roof for the Arts in Shelby County among others.”

Dr. Larson’s leadership is not only noticed out in the community but also inside the walls of Edison State.

“The college has benefited immeasurably from her leadership,” added Milligan. “Her engaging and positive attitude is contagious. She possesses the rare combination of great depth of experience with youthful enthusiasm, moving those around her to continue to make things better while enjoying what they do.”

According to their website, the DBJ Editorial Board selected women for inclusion in the list and did so based on their position within their organization, as well as their community impact.

