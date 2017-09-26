Arcanum School District praises principals during meeting

ARCANUM – During the Arcanum-Butler Local School District’s September 14 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent John Stephens thanked his three principals for an outstanding start: Elementary School Principal Joni Pechie, Middle School Principal Marcus Bixler and High School Principal Jason Stephan.

“A state report card does not show many things, such as: a first-year principal (Pechie) instituting a pick-up procedure that will become more efficient and safe for our kids, and principals working on graduation options and internships,” Stephens said. “My point is, I am very pleased and you should be very proud of the group of administrators we have and the job they are doing. We are going to do great things with these three. They work very well together. I appreciate all of their efforts and leadership with our staff. The people who know and get to know what is going on with Arcanum will understand that we are very lucky.”

High School Principal Stephan reported that the freshman are continuing with college visits.

“It is important to see freshmen through juniors on a college campus,” he said. “A lot of our kids have not been on a college campus.”

The board approved the following: to appoint Arcanum-Butler School District Treasurer Brenda Hale to attend public records training, approved by the state attorney general as the designee for the school board; to purchase a 72-passenger BBCV 3303 BlueBird Vision school bus from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, for $76,300; an expenditure to the Village of Arcanum of $17,796.86 for the school’s portion of paving Weisenbarger Court and an expenditure to Bolyard Heating and Cooling of $48,508 to complete the installation of HVAC units.

In other news Stephens said the overall enrollment for this year is 1,108 overall, just a few less from last year.

Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

The writer may be reached at 937-569-4354. Join the conversation and get updates on Facebook search Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.