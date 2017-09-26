Greenville Schools set funding for school year

GREENVILLE – During a September 21 Greenville City School District Board of Education meeting, it was approved for the treasurer to file with the Darke County Auditor, $41, 817,331.31 in permanent appropriations by fund, for fiscal year 2018; the largest being the General Fund for $31,000,000.

In addition, the authorization was approved of the following advances back to the General Fund:

Student Activities – $12,000; IDEA-B – $229,746.92; Carl Perkins – $5,746.42; Title I – $275,258.09 and Title II-A – $66,875.09. In addition, $148,717 in donations were approved, of which $100,000 came from Mr. and Mrs. Jennings for the Greenville High School Track & Field Complex.

The following commendations were extended during the meeting: two Career Technology Program, Careers with Children, instructor Amy Schoen; and CIS Tech Crew, instructor Nathan Sharp for being selected by Ohio School Boards Association to participate in the Capital Conference in the fall; the programs and advisors will be honored during the Southwest Region Annual Fall Meeting October 12; to the Middle School, Elementary and High School Staff and students for a well-executed and delivered Patriot’s Day program and to Homecoming Queen, Grace Coakley and Chief Greenwave Ryan Trick.

Other approved motions were the following: the 2017-2018 preschool excessive costs to the Darke County Educational Service Center, in the projected amount of $400,000; a contract with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center for fiscal year 2018, for the following services: Hearing Services: $1.57 per minute, per student; Autism Support Services: $9,207 and Assessment Support Services: $11,790; the purchase of the PassAssured Pharmacy Technician Training and Exam bundle for Med Tech Seniors, during the 2017-2018 school year, for $9,096.00 to be paid with Perkins Funds; and the Annual Software Support Agreement with Fleetwise Software for the amount of $90, to begin September 21, and extend for 365 days.

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

