Nominations being accepted for Trojan Hall of Fame

ARCANUM — Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and the Alumni Association will again be honoring Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojans to recognize and honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievements, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students.

The Alumni Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at the Arcanum Alumni Homecoming set for April 21. Nomination Forms are available in the alumni section of the website or can be picked up in the Board of Education office. Completed forms are due by February 1.

Criteria for distinguished alumni:

An honoree must be a graduate of Arcanum High School or graduates who attended schools which subsequently became a part of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools and for not less than 10 years prior to nomination. Recipients shall be selected based on any or all of the following criteria: 1. Significant achievement while attending Arcanum-Butler Local Schools 2. Actively lives out the mission of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools 3. Outstanding leader in his/her field 4. Outstanding contributions in community and/or recognition from local, state, national and/or international organizations 5. Significant volunteer and philanthropic activities

Criteria for honorary trojan:

An honoree who did not graduate from Arcanum High School, but has made significant, positive contributions to the Arcanum-Butler Local Schools. Recipients shall be selected based on any or all of the following criteria:

1. Community members who have provided extraordinary service to the Arcanum-Butler Local School District 2. Former School Staff who have provided outstanding service to the Arcanum-Butler Local School District and its students 3. Actively lives out the mission of Arcanum-Butler Local Schools

“Nominate a relative, a friend, or a classmate today!’ said a representative.