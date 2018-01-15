Union City Junior/Senior High honors

UNION CITY — The following Union City Junior/Senior High School students have earned Honor Roll for the 1st semester of the 2017-18 school year.

Senior all As: Justiss Cantu, Keaton Collins, Ellie Kerns, Trevor Thompson, Haley Whitesel and Nalaina Whitesel.

Junior all As: Maria Casillas-Romero, Jacob Curry, Madison Fischer, Reagan Hoggatt, Sophia Spence, and Courtney Whitesel.

Sophomore all As: Evelyn Downey, Heidi Livingston, Mya Maloy, Katie Reichard, Derick Williams, and Morgan Wymer.

Freshmen all As: Savannah Brewer, Kyle Buckingham, Madison Garrett, Ian Glunt, Collin Perry, Taylor Rains, Hunter Reagan, Tabius Reagan, Erik Terriquez, Michael Vore, and Chloe Wyatt.

8th grade all As: Hannah Fischer, Braydon Hoggatt, Emily Livingston, Angie Osornio-Machuca, Carlee Rismiller, Andrea Sanders, and Christina Sowinski.

7th grade all As: Parker Abel, Jude Connor, Landen Dickmann, Emily Evans, Parker Kerns, and Elly O’Connor.

Senior As and Bs: Paul Bailey, Joseth Barlow, Maci Beam, Libby Blankley, Wes Botkin, Zachary Bradbury, Gabriella Cantu, Emily Cline, Cody Crawford, Kahlee Dowler, Kyle Fenton, Chase Jefferis, Connor Kerns, Gabriel Loesch, Cassandra Martin, Christian Mills, Mackenzie Neeley, Kyler Purdin, Trevor Spence, Dawson Thornburg, and Breann Ward.

Junior As and Bs: Emalee Bocanegra, Megan Clemons, Abigail Crowder, Brayden Davis, Johnathan Gerstner, Peyton Jenkinson, Cameron Luster, Graci Price, Sydney Ralston, Corey Whitesel, and Aliya Zimmers.

Sophomore As and Bs: Tony Abel, Quinton Adkins, David Bowers, John Carpenter, Grace Collins, Luzmaria Corona Lara, Paula Gallegos, Mackenzie Green, Mikayla Green, Shelby King, Sarah Neighbors, Emily O’Connor, Oswaldo Pena Perez, Vincent Pierce, Dakota Ring, Tanner Spence, Bryten Stewart, and Spencer Thomas.

Freshmen As and Bs: Gabriel Addington, Ryan Armantrout, Jodi Carpenter, Mackenzie Charles, Xavier Killian, and ShyAnne Mays.

8th grade As and Bs: Mariah Claywell, Zoey Crist, Katherine Elliott, Isabelle Miller, Rylan Mote, Kali Strait, and Brenden Wright.

7th grade As and Bs: Malea Dean, Sylaris Denney, Payten Dye, Gabriela Gonzalez-Neels, Erika