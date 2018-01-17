Sen. Beagle announces $9.65 Million investment in Sinclair Community College

COLUMBUS — State Senator Bill Beagle (R-Tipp City) announced the approval of $9,650,000.00 for Sinclair Community College to purchase 39.23 acres from Far Hills Community Church, including a classroom or office building and a small outbuilding located in southern Montgomery County.

“Serving more than 300,000 students across the state, it is important to continue to invest in community colleges that play a key role in Ohio’s workforce development,” said Beagle. “Sinclair has a proven record of providing quality education while maintaining one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio.”

The Centerville site will be an education, cultural and community enrichment center and will provide the community with access to college and university classes, K-12 enrichment, recreation, certain health services, and cultural and performing arts performances.