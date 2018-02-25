Career Tech Students of the Month – January

GREENVILLE — The students of the month for January from Greenville Senior High School Career Tech Center are Layla Carrington and Connor Null. Selections were made by high school staff on the basis of service, reliability, and achievements in their Career Tech program.

“Layla, a junior in the Financial Specialist program, was chosen as she works hard each and every day. She gives up her lunch to help out in the Alumni Shop. She is conscientious about her school work and has maintained an A average in the Financial Specialist program. She also participates in theater. Layla is willing to help others with their assignments and is a great team player,” said a representative.

“Connor is a senior in the Supply Chain Management program. He has been the program treasurer for the past two years. He is eager to learn, flexible to change and has grown immensely in the two years he has been a part of the Supply Chain Management program. Connor is a quiet leader. His positivity in all things is appreciated and lends itself to a positive classroom,” a representative said.

The students received a plaque, special parking space, and a gift certificate donated by the Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe.