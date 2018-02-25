Arcanum Kindergarten registration upcoming

ARCANUM — Arcanum Elementary is excited to welcome a new class of kindergarten students for the 2018-2019 school year! Kindergarten screening for all children who turn five on or before August 1 and plan to attend Arcanum Elementary during the 2018-2019 school year will take place March 22 and March 23.

Please call Arcanum Elementary at 692-5174 extension 1339 to schedule a screening appointment. The screening and conference time will last one to two hours. A parent and the child will need to be here the entire time. While the children are being screened, there will be an informational Jumpstart program for the parents. Following the screening, the results and recommendations will be reviewed with the parent.

A parent may then register their child on April 5 and 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by returning the registration packet handed out at screening with all forms completed. Evening hours will also be available for registration on April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please use the main entrance for both screening and registration.

When returning the completed registration packet, parents must bring the child’s birth certificate; social security card; custody papers, if applicable; parent photo ID; and proof of residency showing the parent’s name and address, such as a utility bill, homeowners/renters insurance bill, or rental/purchase agreement.

Parents wishing to have their child attend Arcanum Elementary through open enrollment may fill out an open enrollment application for consideration. Approval of open enrollment is subject to the district’s open enrollment policy JECBB – Admission of Interdistrict Transfer Students and can be viewed on the district’s web page under the Board of Education tab. The policy contains important information including guidelines for the order of acceptance and potential reasons for denial of the request.

If a parent does not have their child’s birth certificate, any Department of Health in Ohio has access to the records for all births in Ohio. The Darke County Department of Health is located at 300 Garst Ave, Greenville. They are open Monday -Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 548-4196, or at www.darkecountyhealth.org.